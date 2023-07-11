Black Queens defender Linda Eshun says team is not under pressure ahead of Olympic Games qualifier against Guinea

Black Queens defender, Linda Eshun has stated that the team is under no pressure ahead of their 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers which begin with a crucial tie against Guinea.

Following the Black Meteors' failure to qualify for the event after bowing out of the group stage of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which serves as a qualifying ground for the global showpiece, the Black Queens are the only side to give Ghana a glimmer of hope for football at the next Olympic Games.

“I believe our men U-23 did well. This is football and anything could happen in football, yeah, they did their best," she said as reported by the Ghana FA website.

"They did whatever they have to do to qualify but unfortunately, it didn't go as planned. For the Black Queens, we are not under any pressure like I said, this is football.

“We play to win as we all want to aim high. Again we want to go forward too. My coach, Nora has brought in so many things into Black Queens to push us forward and to be competitive.

"Everyone is working hard and fighting for a position. So I think she has been very helpful to the Black Queens course," she added.

The Hasaacas skipper also pleaded for the support of Ghanaians which she believes could help them deliver as they chase a dream of being the sole team to represent Ghana at the Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.