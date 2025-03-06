Black Queens deputy captain Jennifer Cudjoe celebrates Ghana’s Independence Day

Black Queens deputy captain Jennifer Cudjoe has joined in the celebration of Ghana’s 68th Independence anniversary.

Ahead of the milestone on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the DC Power FC midfielder shared a photo of herself in vibrant African prints, paying tribute to the nation’s rich heritage.

Her post aligns with the Ghana Women’s National Teams’ initiative to mark Ghana Month by showcasing players and technical team members in elegant traditional attire.

Cudjoe recently featured for the Black Queens in their narrow defeat to Morocco in Casablanca on February 21, 2025.

The game was the first under new head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren as he begins preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.