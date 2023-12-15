Black Queens drop in latest FIFA rankings, sit fourth in Africa

The Black Queens of Ghana have dropped two places down in the latest world FIFA Coca-Cola rankings.

Despite securing qualification to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations next year, the team fell from the 59th to the 61st position.

However, they moved ahead of Cameroon and Zambia to place fourth on the continent, sitting behind Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco in the top three places.

The Black Queens have been in fine form since Swiss coach Nora Hauptle took over, winning ten of the 11 games played under the gaffer.

The defeat to Namibia in Pretoria saw the team drop a few points to move down on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Spain for the first time go the summit of the ranking, followed by the United States and France and second and third place respectively.

World Cup runners-up England maintained their place in fourth place while Sweden dropped to fifth place with former champions Germany in sixth place.

Top ten in Africa