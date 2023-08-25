Black Queens drop one place down in latest FIFA women's ranking

The Black Queens of Ghana have dropped from the 58th place to 59th position in the latest FIFA Coca Cola rankings.

The West African giants were inactive during the FIFA Women's World Cup hence a drop in their position.

Morocco, the biggest climbers in the latest release, have also overtaken Ghana in the African rankings, sitting a place above the Black Queens following their exploits at the World Cup.

Globally, Morocco sit 58th after climbing 14 places up while the Super Falcons of Nigeria rank 32nd, also making an eight places leap upward. In Africa, the nine-time champions sit top of the table ahead of South Africa, who also made a huge climb in the world to place 45th.

Zambia, who were also at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, saw an improvement in their position in the world, after climbing to 69th.

Meanwhile, Sweden dethroned the United States to go top of the ranking after finishing third at the tournament while champions, Spain move to second position.

The United States dropped to third with England and France filling the top five places.

Below are the top ten in Africa

1. Nigeria (32)

2. South Africa (45)

3. Cameroon (56)

4. Morocco (58)

5. Ghana (59)

6. Ivory Coast (66)

7. Zambia (69)

8. Tunisia (76)

9. Algeria (80)

10. Senegal (81)