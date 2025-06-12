Black Queens drop to 66th globally and now 6th in Africa in latest ranking

The Black Queens of Ghana have slipped in both the latest global and African rankings, according to FIFA’s update released on Thursday, June 12.

Since Kim Lars Bjorkegren took over as head coach, Ghana’s senior women’s team has dropped one spot in the standings.

The team was ranked fifth in Africa and 65th worldwide in March, but recent results have seen them fall to sixth on the continent and 66th globally.

In their last four matches, the Black Queens managed only one victoryâ€”a friendly win against Senegalâ€”while losing two games and drawing one.

As the team prepares for the postponed 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), they face the challenge of regaining their earlier form and improving their rankings.