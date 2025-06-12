Black Queens drop to 66th in FIFA Rankings after struggles in WAFCON build-up

Black Queens have slipped one spot in the latest FIFA Women’s Rankings, moving from 65th to 66th in the world and maintaining 6th position on the African continent.

The decline follows a mixed performance in their recent friendlies against Ivory Coast, drawing 3-3 in the first game before losing 1-0 in the return fixture. These matches formed part of Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in July.

Under the guidance of Swedish coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, who took charge in February, the team has recorded just one win in five matches â€“ a narrow 1-0 victory over Senegal.

The Queens are drawn in Group C for the WAFCON, where they will face defending champions South Africa, as well as Mali and Tanzania. With current form raising concerns, the team will need to find momentum quickly if they are to make a significant impact and improve their international standing.