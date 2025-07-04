Black Queens eye $1 million prize as WAFCON 2024 kicks off in Morocco

Black Queens could walk away with a record $1 million if they win the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which kicks off on July 5 in Morocco.

CAF has announced a significant increase in prize money for this year’s tournament, doubling the winner’s reward from $500,000 to $1 million. The total prize pool now stands at $3.475 million, with increases across all stages of the competition.

The Queens, drawn in a tough Group C alongside holders South Africa, Tanzania, and Mali, will have to reach the summit of African football to claim the top prize. Even a semi-final finish could earn Ghana $300,000 or more, depending on their final position.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe said the boost is aimed at supporting players, coaches, and teams. “The increase in prize money should contribute to the salaries of women football players, coaches, and employees,” he said.

With growing support, improved performance, and a strong squad, the Black Queens have every motivation, both sporting and financial, to go all the way and lift their first WAFCON title.

The participating teams will receive:

Winner: USD 1 000 000

Runner up: USD 500 000

Third place: USD 350 000

Fourth place: USD 300 000

Quarter-finalists (4 Teams): USD 200 000 for each Team

3rd of the group: USD 150 000

4th of the group (3 Teams): USD 125 000 for each Team

TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: USD 3 475 000