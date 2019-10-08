GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Queens fail to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after defeat to Kenya in Nairobi

Published on: 08 October 2019

The Black Queens have their 2020 Olympic Games dream cut shot after being eliminated by Kenya in the third round of the qualifications.

The Harambee Starlets beat Ghana for the very first time with a 1-0 victory in a second leg tie after extra-time.

The first leg ended 0-0 in Accra four days ago.

Gentrix Shikangwa scored the match winner for the Eastern Africa side in the 99th minute through a spot kick.

Ghana join South Africa and Nigeria to bow out of the journey to next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

