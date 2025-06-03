Black Queens fall to Ivory Coast in 2024 WAFCON warm-up

Black Queens suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast on Tuesday night in Abidjan, wrapping up their two-game friendly series ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

It was a disappointing end to the series for coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s side, who had thrown away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with the Ivorians just three days earlier.

The return fixture was tighter, with both sides battling through a goalless first half before the hosts found the breakthrough in the 52nd minute. Ghana struggled to respond, and Ivory Coast held firm to seal the win.

The two matches were part of Ghana's preparations for WAFCON 2024, which kicks off on July 5. Ghana have been drawn into a challenging Group C alongside Mali, South Africa, and Tanzania.

BjÃ¶rkegren will have concerns over his side’s defensive lapses and attacking inconsistency, especially as they gear up for a tough opening game. Ivory Coast, who failed to qualify for the tournament, used the matches to build for the future.

The Black Queens will now return to Accra before heading to Morocco for the competition.