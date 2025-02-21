Black Queens fall to narrow defeat against Morocco in friendly

Ghana’s Black Queens suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in an international friendly in Casablanca on Friday.

The Queens started brightly, creating early chances, but Moroccan goalkeeper Fatima Ezzahra denied them. Doris Boaduwaa's second-minute effort went wide, while Sherifa Sumaila's cross was safely collected by the shot-stopper.

Despite Ghana's resilience, Morocco found the breakthrough in added time when Saoud Imane capitalized on a defensive lapse to slot home the match-winner.

The match served as an important test for Coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren as he fine-tunes his squad ahead of the *TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations* in July.

The Black Queens will conclude their nine-day training tour in Morocco with a game against Raja Athletic on Monday, February 24, 2025.