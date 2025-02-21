GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Black Queens fall to narrow defeat against Morocco in friendly

Published on: 21 February 2025
Black Queens fall to narrow defeat against Morocco in friendly

Ghana’s Black Queens suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in an international friendly in Casablanca on Friday.

The Queens started brightly, creating early chances, but Moroccan goalkeeper Fatima Ezzahra denied them. Doris Boaduwaa's second-minute effort went wide, while Sherifa Sumaila's cross was safely collected by the shot-stopper.

Despite Ghana's resilience, Morocco found the breakthrough in added time when Saoud Imane capitalized on a defensive lapse to slot home the match-winner.

The match served as an important test for Coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren as he fine-tunes his squad ahead of the *TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations* in July.

The Black Queens will conclude their nine-day training tour in Morocco with a game against Raja Athletic on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more