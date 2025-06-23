Black Queens forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah wants to leave legacy as Ghana player

Black Queens winger Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has disclosed her desire to leave a mark as a player of the women's national team.

The England-born Ghanaian will be representing Ghana at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations set for next month in Morocco.

Having featured for the Black Queens in a series of friendlies, Boye-Hlorkah is eager to make her competitive bow for the West Africans.

In an interview with Ghana FA media, the 29-year-old shared his ambition as Black Queens player.

"For me, straight away, my first thought was obviously to represent and to make Ghana be spoke about in a very, very good light in women's football," she said.

"So personally, my goals and aspirations for that are to represent and win as many games as we can. But also to hopefully become a legend for the Ghana Women.

"Someone that people can look up to. The young generation can see my route through European football and they can also see that as well as representing Ghana at the national level."

The Black Queens have been drawn in a trick Group C at the tournament, where they will face South Africa, Tanzania and Mali.