Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa pens heartfelt message to Spartak Subotica after Hapoel Jerusalem move

Ghana female national team star, Doris Boaduwaa has expressed gratitude to Spartak Subotica for giving her the chance to continue her career in Europe.

The Black Queens forward leaves the Serbian outfit after agreeing a deal to join Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem on a two-year contract.

Boaduwaa spent a year at Subotica, helping the club in both domestic and European competitions, including the Women's UEFA Champions League.

"Dear Zfkspartak Football Club, thank you for an incredible few months in Europe. It was a privilege to be part of your club. The experience, support, and camaraderie were unforgettable. I am grateful for the opportunity and will cherish the memories forever. With heartfelt appreciation," she wrote on social media.

Boaduwaa moved to Serbia after starring for Ghanaian club Hasaacas Ladies and was a member of the team that reached the final of the CAF Women's Champions League in it's inaugural year.

"I am very excited to join Hapoel and start a new chapter in my career, with the goal of winning the championship." Looking forward to meeting you all on the pitch!" she said after completing her move to Isreal.