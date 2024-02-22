Black Queens forward Freda Ayisi calls for support ahead of Zambia clash

Ghana's Black Queens are determined to secure a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and their upcoming match against Zambia is crucial in achieving that goal.

According to forward Freda Ayisi, the team's focus is on winning the match, which takes place on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ayisi, who plays for Charlton Athletic, expressed her excitement about making her debut for the Black Queens and urged fans to come out and support them.

"We need the energy from the crowd," she said in a video shared by the Ghana Football Association on social media.

"Just make sure you come and support and show some love to all of us."

Black Queens are looking to make history by qualifying for the Olympic Games for the first time after several attempts.

They face a tough challenge against Zambia, who are also seeking to qualify for the tournament.

The first leg of the third-round qualifier kicks off at 5 pm local time, and admission is free.

Ghana's quest for Olympic glory begins with a victory over Zambia, and the team is counting on the support of their fans to help them achieve their dream.