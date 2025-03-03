Black Queens forward Princess Marfo shares moment with San Diego FC co-owner Tems

Black Queens and Bay FC star Princess Marfo met Grammy award winner and new partner of MLS outfit San Diego FC, Tems, ahead of their first home game against St Louis.

Marfo, who returned to the United States few days ago after the Black Queens' international friendly against Morocco, made sure she was around to witness San Diego's historic moment.

The game between San Diego and St Louis ended in a barren draw but the euphoric atmosphere made up for their first-ever home game in their inaugural season.

Marfo, who enjoyed the moment, could not hide her delight after meeting the Grammy award-winning singer.

"I am privileged to have met Tems. 1st March at San Diego inaugural home opener," she posted.

The 21-year-old Bay FC forward moved to the United States after excelling at FC Nordsjaelland's women's team.

The talented winger is a product of the Right to Dream Academy, who are also part owners of San Diego FC.

Meanwhile, three Ghanaian players, Willy Kumado, Ema Boateng and Joshua Yaro were all involved in action in the game between San Diego and St Louis.