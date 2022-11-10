Black Queens forward Samira Suleman acquires UEFA B Coaching Certificate 

Black Queens striker Samira Suleman has completed her UEFA B coaching certificate.

The former Hasaacas Ladies striker announced on her social media page after successfully completing the coaching course.

UEFA B ✅ — Samira Suleman (@Coach_Mira9) November 3, 2022

Background..

Samira Suleman before moving abroad played for Hasaacas Ladies by moving through the ranks at both club and national team before sojourning to Robert Morris University in the United States of America.

She moved to Europe after successfully guiding Hasaacas Ladies FC to two Women’s Premier League titles.

She finished as the top scorer and best player in the 2012/2013 and 2013/2014 respectively.

She turned 31 in August 16, 2022 and is currently playing for Icelandic side, IA Akranes Football Club after stints with Vikingur Olafsvik, another Icelandic side.

On March 7, 2022, Samira Suleman reached a 100 game milestone in the Icelandic top division.

In the national team, Samira Suleman scored the only goal of the game as Ghana beat Ivory Coast in the semi-finals of the 2015 All African Games and went on to beat Cameroon in the final to win gold at Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

Samira Suleman has represented Ghana at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in 2010 – Ghana exited the world cup despite securing 4 points; a 1-1 draw against United States, a defeat to South Korea and a 2 – 0 win against Switzerland.

She was part of Ghana’s African Women’s Cup of Nations squad in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Everyone at Hasaacas Ladies Football Club wishes Samira Suleman the very best of Luck.