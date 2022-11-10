GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Black Queens forward Samira Suleman acquires UEFA License B coaching certificate

Published on: 10 November 2022
Black Queens forward Samira Suleman acquires UEFA License B coaching certificate

Black Queens forward Samira Suleman has successfully completed the UEFA License B Coaching Certificate requirements.

The former Hasaacas Ladies FC captain announced her achievement on her Twitter handle.

 

Before moving abroad, Samira Suleman played for Hasaacas Ladies, rising through the ranks at both club and national levels before enrolling at Robert Morris University in the United States of America.

She moved to Europe after leading Hasaacas Ladies FC to two Women's Premier League titles. In the 2012/2013 and 2013/2014 seasons, she was the leading scorer and best player.

She will turn 31 on August 16, 2022, and is currently playing for the Icelandic club IA Akranes Football Club after previously playing for Vikingur Olafsvik.

Samira Suleman reached the 100-game mark in Iceland's top division on March 7, 2022.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more