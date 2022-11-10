Black Queens forward Samira Suleman acquires UEFA License B coaching certificate

Black Queens forward Samira Suleman has successfully completed the UEFA License B Coaching Certificate requirements.

The former Hasaacas Ladies FC captain announced her achievement on her Twitter handle.

UEFA B ✅ — Samira Suleman (@Coach_Mira9) November 3, 2022

Before moving abroad, Samira Suleman played for Hasaacas Ladies, rising through the ranks at both club and national levels before enrolling at Robert Morris University in the United States of America.

She moved to Europe after leading Hasaacas Ladies FC to two Women's Premier League titles. In the 2012/2013 and 2013/2014 seasons, she was the leading scorer and best player.

She will turn 31 on August 16, 2022, and is currently playing for the Icelandic club IA Akranes Football Club after previously playing for Vikingur Olafsvik.

Samira Suleman reached the 100-game mark in Iceland's top division on March 7, 2022.