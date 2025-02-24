Black Queens’ friendly against Raja Casablanca Women called off

Black Queens have suffered a setback in their preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after their scheduled friendly against Raja Casablanca Athletic Women was abruptly called off.

The highly anticipated fixture was set for Monday in Casablanca but was cancelled just hours before kickoff.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) attributed the decision to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control.

The cancellation disrupts the Black Queens’ momentum as they gear up for their first WAFCON appearance since 2018.

Black Queens have been intensifying preparations, having recently suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco in a friendly last Friday.

Despite the setback, Ghana remains focused on their mission, with qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup firmly in their sights.

Ghana will face reigning champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania in the tournament later this year.