Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan joins Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal

Black Queens goalkeeper, Cynthia Konlan has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal women for the 2023/24 season.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper signed a one-year deal to join the club on loan from Maltese side Swieqi United FC.

"An Exciting Journey Ahead! Senior Women's goalkeeper, Konlan Cynthia, is embarking on a new adventure for Season 23/24 moving on Loan to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia!," wrote the club on Facebook.

"Cynthia, who has been an integral part of our team for a year, holds a special place in our hearts and around the club. Her contribution was vital in clinching the Knockout Competition title last season.

"As Cynthia sets off on this exciting new chapter, we send her our best wishes and endless support. We are confident that she will keep shining on the international stage. These are the opportunities we always wish for our players. Good luck, Cynthia!"

Konlan has been Ghana's safest pair of hands, playing a pivotal role since the appointment of Nora Hauptle as Black Queens coach.