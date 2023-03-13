Black Queens goalkeeper Fafali Dumehasi retires from international football

Black Queens deputy captain Fafali Dumehasi has announced her retirement from international football after over seven years of representing her country.

The goalkeeper, who also played for the Police Women's Football Club, made the announcement on Friday, March 10.

In a letter addressed to the Ghana Football Association's general secretary, Prosper Addo, Fafali expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country, saying, "I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for the opportunity granted me to exhibit my talent and also to serve the country."

She went on to announce her retirement from the national team, saying, "I'm very grateful and wish to announce my retirement from the National Team."

Fafali made her senior debut for the Black Queens in 2014 in an international friendly against Japan and played a key role in the team's victory at 2015 All African Games.

She also played in three major African Women's Cup Of Nations (AWCON) tournaments, including the Turkish Cup in Turkey, the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria, AWCON 2022 qualifiers, and an international friendly against Morocco.

Prior to her retirement, Fafali had previously played for the Black Maidens and Princesses.