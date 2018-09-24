Black Queens goalkeeper Fafali Dumehisi targets AWCON triumph

The senior national black Queen's Fafali Dumehisi eye 2018 women African cup of nation which will be host by Ghana.

Fafali Dumehisi who has been a goalkeeper for Ghana Black Maidens (u17) and Ghana Black Princesses (u20) team to the Senior National team Black Queens in an interview with Wisdom Dovlo on fafaa 100.3 Fm's She stated clearly that the Ghana Senior National Black queens are going to win 2018 women African cup of Nations which will be hosted by Ghana.

Fafali added that the regional tour of the black queens in the various region are part of preparation toward the up coming 2018 women AFCON " already we have visited some region likes Brong Ahalf region, TAMALE , and played some matches with some ladies teams in the various regions likes techiman ladies, prison ladies in Brong Ahafo and also premier selected side, 1st division side in Tamale so our next regional tour is kumasi and cape coast or takoradi for another tour matches ".

" The coaches are taking us through a very hard training and we are playing some matches for preparation and also our foreign based players will be in by next month Before the coach will come out with his final selection but I will say we are on course.

"Since I have joined the Black queens I have been in 3 tournament with the team and the first one is Namibia which we were out of the group stage and Cameroon we took the 3rd place which is Broze and the recent one is the WAFU tournament which we took the trophy so with these experience and the way things are going on in the camp and the way we are training hard , the team spirit and also the ways the coaches are taking us through the necessary training I will say we are going to win the 2018 woman AFCON".

Looking at the various teams that have qualified for this tournament like South African, Nigeria and Cameron they are teams that we have played with before and we have won them and drew with some and also with the current things that are going on in the camp now i will say we are going to take the trophy.

The goalkeeper further said that now everything at the camp now is going on well the ministry is helping a lot with the various bodies are supporting very well " am pleading with the public and any individual organization to also come and supports us whether in prayer or financial so that we can win the trophy .

"Am looking for the opportunity to talk to the coach concerning adding Volta region to be part of Black queens on going regional tour but before I can do that I have to know some team in the Volta region that we can play with I know off Aflao, Keta and Ho ladies team over there that I know they play a very good football before in case he ask me I can tell him because through this someone can be pick to come for tryer because I started playing in Ho in the Volta region.

She concluded by saying that " I like to thanks the chiefs, queens and the people of Volta for their prayers and she know many knows her and also many may not know me " she further advice her friends footballers not to give up even those the footballers in the volta region can not be compare to the one in Accra they should still be pushing hard and one day the door will just open for them.

By Akakpo Agodji