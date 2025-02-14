Black Queens have enough quality to surge higher in FIFA rankings - New coach Kim Bjorkegren

Newly appointed Black Queens coach, Kim Bjorkegren, believes Ghana's women's national team has the quality to improve its current FIFA ranking of 66th.

Speaking at his unveiling, Bjorkegren expressed his confidence in the team's potential, stating that their current ranking is "way too high" considering the talent at their disposal.

"With the quality we already have, we should be in a better position. And like I said, in the long term, we will certainly get there," Bjorkegren said. He acknowledged the progress made in recent years, particularly through initiatives like the Volta project, and vowed to build on these foundations.

"I know there has been a lot of good work done in the past couple of years. I know a little about the Volta project, and that’s something we will keep working on and discussingâ€”to change the momentum and keep moving in the right direction," he added.

Bjorkegren's appointment marks a renewed effort by Ghana to reclaim its status as a powerhouse in women’s football, with a focus on strategic development and improved results on the international stage.