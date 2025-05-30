GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Black Queens held 3-3 by Côte d’Ivoire after two-goal lead in pre-AFCON friendly

Published on: 30 May 2025
Black Queens held 3-3 by Côte d’Ivoire after two-goal lead in pre-AFCON friendly

Ghana's Black Queens surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with CÃ´te d’Ivoire in the first of two international friendlies as part of their preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Head coach Kim Bjorkegren’s side looked in control for much of the game, with goals from Sherifatu Sumaila, Chantelle Hlorgah, and an own goal giving Ghana a 3-1 advantage by the 51st minute. But a late fightback from the Ivorians saw the game end in a draw.

Sherifatu opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and Hlorgah doubled the lead in the 41st with her first senior goal. CÃ´te d’Ivoire responded quickly, pulling one back before halftime. An own goal extended Ghana’s lead after the break, but defensive lapses allowed the Ivorians to score twice in the second half and secure the draw.

The match is one of two friendlies lined up to test Ghana’s readiness for the continental tournament. The Black Queens begin their WAFCON campaign on July 7 against defending champions South Africa, followed by group stage clashes with Mali and Tanzania.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more