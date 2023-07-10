Black Queens held by Avenor Stars in friendly ahead of Guinea clash

The Black Queens of Ghana continued preparations ahead of their Olympic Games qualifier against Guinea with a friendly encounter on Saturday against Avenor Stars.

Head coach, Nora Hauptle started two different sets in the two halves, with the first eleven heading into the break with the scores goalless.

However, after the break Avenor Stars took the lead on the hour mark following a brilliant play by the lower tier side.

Ten minutes later, Jacqueline Opoku levelled for the Black Queens.

The team will continue preparations on Monday before departing for Conakry for the first-leg of their double header against Guinea.