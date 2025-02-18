Black Queens hold first training ahead of Morocco friendly in Casablanca

Black Queens have commenced their training tour in Morocco with their first session at the Lanoria Club Equitation pitch in Mohammedia, Casablanca.

Nineteen players took part in the session under the supervision of head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, with Athletics Coach Jordan Daitey leading fitness drills.

The session lasted an hour, with further training scheduled at the same venue on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to the PÃ©re JÃ©go Stadium on Thursday.

The team is still awaiting the arrival of Mary Amponsah, the top scorer in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, who was a late addition to replace the unwell Alice Kusi.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) arranged the training camp to ensure the squad remains in top shape ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

As part of the preparations, the Black Queens will face Morocco’s national team on February 21 at the PÃ©re JÃ©go Stadium, followed by a friendly against Moroccan champions AS FAR Club three days later.