Black Queens hold first training ahead of WAFU Zone B opener

Ghana's Black Queens held their first training at the Champroaux Sports stadium in Ivory Coast ahead of the WAFU Zone B opener.

The team arrived in Abidjan on Monday for the tournament which begins on Wednesday.

Ghana will open the defence of the title against against Togo on Wednesday.

Coach Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe and her 20 man squad are poised on defending the title they won last year.

All twenty players took part in training on Monday.

”Our aim is to go as far as to the final and successfully defend the title, but we will take it game at a time,” head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo told the Graphic Sports.

”We want to pick the thee points against Senegal, before thinking of the other games.”

Ten players-Fafali Dumehasi, Janet Egyir, Ellen Coleman, Gladays Amfobea, Juliet Acheampong, Grace Asantewaa, Mavis Owusu, Jane Ayieyam, Alice Kusi and Rita Okyere- were part of the team that won the maiden tournament last year.

Group B includes Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Niger.