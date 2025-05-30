Black Queens hold first training in Abidjan ahead of Côte d'Ivoire friendly clash

The Black Queens held their first training session at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t-Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday evening, ahead of their friendly match against the CÃ´te d'Ivoire Women's National Team.

The team left the shores of Ghana earlier this week for the West African country.

After the first training session, coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren was pleased with the session, praising the team's intensity and commitment.

"It was a good exercise, and I liked the intensity and commitment everyone exhibited today. We arrived yesterday, and this is only our first training session, but I'm impressed," the coach said.

The Black Queens will face CÃ´te d'Ivoire tomorrow, May 30, at 19:00 GMT. The second friendly is scheduled for June 3, 2025.

These friendly games form part of the team's preparations for the upcoming 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) which is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco later this year.