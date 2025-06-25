Black Queens impress with 4-2 victory over Benin in 2025 WAFCON warm-up game

The Black Queens of Ghana continued their preparations for the 2025 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Wednesday evening with a 4-2 victory against Benin.

The Queens are currently in Morocco, making final preparations for the upcoming tournament scheduled to kick off on July 5.

Last Saturday, the Black Queens of Ghana defeated Malawi 3-1 in the first of three friendly matches to be played before the start of the 2025 WAFCON.

Today, the Ghana women’s national team engaged Benin in the second of the scheduled friendlies.

In a game that produced four goals, Nina Norshie opened the scoring with an early strike in the 4th minute.

Just seven minutes later, Benin scored to restore parity to the game. Later in the 32nd minute, Benin equalised again to make it 2-1 before the halftime break.

Trailing at halftime, it took the Black Queens a show of impressive character in the second half to turn things around.

Goals from Alice Kusi, Susan Duah, and Chantelle Hlorkah propelled the Black Queens to secure a 4-2 win against Benin at the end of the contest.

After the friendly wins against Malawi and Benin, the Black Queens will now prepare for a final friendly match against Nigeria on June 29 before the start of this year’s WAFCON next month.