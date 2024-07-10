Black Queens intensify preparation ahead of Japan clash in Kanazawa

The Black Queens of Ghana held their first training in Kanazawa ahead of their international friendly against the Japanese female national team.

Coach Nora Hauptle led the team's first training session at the Seibu Ryokuchi park on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. All 22 players were involved in the exercise including Princess Marfo, who joined the team from her base in the USA.

Ghana arrived in Kanazawa City in the early hours of Tuesday and proceeded to do a light shake up after a long journey.

The team will return to training on Wednesday, 10th July, through to Friday, 12th July before playing against Japan on Saturday, 13th July.

All players participated in a successful training session and are in fine spirits ahead of the match.

The game will serve as preparation for the Black Queens ahead of next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations championship in Morocco.

Ghana qualified for the tournament after beating Namibia.