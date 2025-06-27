Black Queens intensify WAFCON preparations in Morocco ahead of final warm-up match

Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, have stepped up their preparations for the 2025 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with intensive training sessions at the Ziaida Sportif Complex in Benslimane, Morocco.

With all 24 players present in camp and just days remaining until the tournament kicks off, the team is working hard to fine-tune their fitness and tactical approach. The Queens have been involved in a mix of warm-up routines, tactical drills, and strength and conditioning exercises, building on momentum from recent friendly victories over Malawi and Benin.

A final pre-tournament test awaits the Queens on Sunday, June 29, when they face African giants Nigeria at the Lanoria Club. The match is expected to offer coach Kim BjÃ¶rkegren a final opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the Group C campaign.

Ghana will compete in a challenging group that features defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania. The team remains focused on making a strong impression at the continental showpiece as they aim to end Ghana’s long wait for a WAFCON title.