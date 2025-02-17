Black Queens land in Casablanca ahead of Morocco friendly game

The Black Queens of Ghana have touched in Casablanca with 19 players ahead of their friendly game against Atlas Lionesses of Morocco on Friday, February 21.

Morocco's senior women's football team will host Ghana in what will be the first test for Kim Lars Bjorkegren following his appointment and unveiling as the new head coach.

The team left Accra in the early hours of Saturday, February 15, to begin camping for the friendly encounter.

The head coach named his squad for the game shortly after his unveiling with just four players from the Ghana Women's Premier League called up.

Some foreign-based players have already joined the camp, while Jennifer Cudjoe, Azumah Bugre, and Grace Asantewaa are expected to arrive later today from the USA, Turkey, and Mexico, respectively. This will bring the total squad number to 22.

The team is expected to hold their first training session on Monday ahead of the game with subsequent sessions expected to follow.

Meanwhile, Mary Amponsah, who is the leading goal scorer in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, received a late call-up to replace the indisposed Alice Kusi on Tuesday.

After the game against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco at the PÃ¨re JÃ¨go Stadium, the Black Queens will take on club side AS FAR Club three days later.