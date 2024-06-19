Black Queens line up friendly with Japan in July

Ghana's female national team, the Black Queens will face Japan in an international friendly in July.

The Black Queens will travel to Tokyo for the match scheduled for July 13, 2024, at the Karzawa Go-Go Curry Stadium.

Japan will use the game as preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris while Ghana begins preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Although the date for the continental championship is yet to be announced, coach Nora Hauptle is leaving no stone unturned as she leads the Black Queens to WAFCON.

The West African nation qualified for the competition for the first time since 2018 after beating Namibia in the final round of qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the team narrowly missed out on Olympic Games qualification after Zambia defeated Ghana in the penultimate round of qualifiers.

Hauptle has lost only two matches since taking over as Black Queens coach in 2023.