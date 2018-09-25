Black Queens to line up international friendlies ahead of AWCON

The senior national female team, the Black Queens will engage in three international friendlies ahead of the Africa Women's Championship in November.

The technical team are planning on arranging games against the Super Falcons of Nigeria, COSAFA Cup winners South Africa and Zambia.

The Black Queens have been preparing for the Championship to be hosted in Ghana in November with several low profile friendlies.

The team has also been on nationwide tour and are currently in Cape Coast to continue preparations for the Championship.

Coach Bashiru Hayford is currently practicing with 26 players, but he is yet to invite his foreign based players as the tournament approaches.

South Africa, Zambia and record champions Nigeria have all qualified for the Africa Women's Championship in November.

The winners of the AWCON will qualify for the World Cup together with the second and third placed teams.