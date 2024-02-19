Black Queens management commends coach Nora Hauptle's success amid WAFCON qualification

Black Queens has earned praise from Gifty Oware-Mensah, the Chairperson of the management committee, for the impressive performance under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptle.

The Swiss trainer, assumed the coaching role a year ago, bringing about notable changes and successes for the team.

In the eleven games supervised by Hauptle, the Black Queens have only suffered one defeat, which came in the recent match against Namibia.

Despite this setback, Hauptle has steered the team to a significant achievement â€“ securing Ghana's first qualification to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in five years. During this period, the team showcased an impressive goal-scoring record of 34 goals while conceding only two.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, Gifty Oware-Mensah acknowledged Hauptle's commendable performance but stressed the importance of evaluating her overall impact once her tenure concludes.

Oware-Mensah stated, "Nora has done well. I am not the type that goes out quickly to say people have done so well because until it's done, never say never."

She continued, "For football, it's a win, lose or draw. We will win some, lose some and draw some. So far, if we are to rate her, she's done well, but I will only rate her after she's left the stage."

The Black Queens are currently preparing for the first leg of their third-round qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games against Zambia, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23rd.