Black Queens midfielder Azumah Bugre calls for support ahead of Olympic qualifiers against Zambia

Black Queens midfielder Azumah Bugre has issued a heartfelt appeal to Ghanaians, urging them to rally behind women's football as the national team gears up for a crucial Olympic Qualifiers clash against Zambia later this month.

Bugre, set to be a key player in the upcoming match, emphasised the importance of support for women's football to ensure its success.

In a statement addressed to the people of Ghana, Bugre expressed her plea for widespread support, stating, "Hello lovely people of Ghana, this is your girl Azumah Bugre, player of the Black Queens. I want to use this medium to urge all Ghanaians and football-loving fans to come out in their numbers to support the Black Queens on the 23rd of February as we take on Zambia in our next edition of the Olympic qualifications."

Bugre believes that with the collective prayers and support of the nation, the Black Queens will emerge victorious in the upcoming clash. She extended her call for continued interest and encouragement for women's football across the country, expressing confidence that, together, positive changes can be made.

The Black Queens, under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptkle, have demonstrated an impressive performance, with just one defeat in as many matches. Already securing qualification for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the team is now on the brink of making it to the Olympic Games.

As the first leg of the Olympic Qualifiers against Zambia is scheduled for February 23, Bugre's call for support resonates as a plea for national unity and enthusiasm in backing the Black Queens on their quest for success.