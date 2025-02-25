Black Queens midfielder Azumah Bugre hopes to adapt quickly to Bjorkegren’s style

Black Queens midfielder, Azumah Bugre, is optimistic about adapting quickly to new head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren's coaching style.

Despite a late defeat in Bjorkegren's debut match, Bugre is confident that the team will adapt well to the coach's unique tactics.

Bugre acknowledged that Bjorkegren's coaching style is "different" from others, but emphasized that the team is working hard to adapt.

"I think he comes in with something different but it's quite good because not just me but along with my teammates, we're trying to adapt well," she said.

The midfielder stressed the importance of players embracing new tactical approaches and praised the team's ability to communicate and clarify any doubts.

"We understand each other and everything is clear... I think we're adapting so so well and I think it's going to be a good way moving forward."

With the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) approaching, Bugre's ability to adapt quickly to Bjorkegren's style will be crucial for the team's success.

The Black Queens have been drawn into Group C alongside South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania for the continental tournament.