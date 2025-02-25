Black Queens midfielder Azumah Bugre impressed with coaching style of Bjorkegren

Black Queens midfielder, Azumah Bugre, has expressed her confidence in new head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, praising his unique coaching style.

Despite a late defeat in Bjorkegren's debut match, Bugre is optimistic about the team's preparations for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Bugre described Bjorkegren's coaching style as "different" from others, but emphasized that the team is adapting well to his tactics.

"I think he comes in with something different but it's quite good because not just me but along with my teammates, we're trying to adapt well," she said.

The midfielder stressed the importance of players embracing new tactical approaches and praised the team's ability to communicate and clarify any doubts.

"We understand each other and everything is clear... I think we're adapting so so well and I think it's going to be a good way moving forward."

The Black Queens will face South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania in Group C at the WAFCON, and Bugre's positive assessment of Bjorkegren's coaching style is a promising sign for the team's future prospects.