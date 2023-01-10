GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Black Queens midfielder Faustina Adjei Kyeremeh joins Fenerbahce

Published on: 10 January 2023
Black Queens midfielder Faustina Adjei Kyeremeh joins Fenerbahce
Faustina Adjei Kyeremeh

Black Queens midfielder Faustina Adjei Kyeremeh has completed a reportedly lucrative transfer to Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Faustina has joined Fenerbahce from Armenia's FC Hayasa, where she excelled the previous season.

"Welcome to our club. We wish you good luck with our jersey," Fenerbahce wrote on their website.

Faustina joined Hayasa from Immigration Ladies in 2020 and was outstanding, attracting the attention of top clubs such as Fenerbahce.

The Turkish club are said to have made a significant investment in the transfer and are hoping that it pays off, with Faustina being crucial for them as they aim to win their championship and make an impression in Europe.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more