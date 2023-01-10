Black Queens midfielder Faustina Adjei Kyeremeh joins Fenerbahce

Black Queens midfielder Faustina Adjei Kyeremeh has completed a reportedly lucrative transfer to Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Faustina has joined Fenerbahce from Armenia's FC Hayasa, where she excelled the previous season.

"Welcome to our club. We wish you good luck with our jersey," Fenerbahce wrote on their website.

Faustina joined Hayasa from Immigration Ladies in 2020 and was outstanding, attracting the attention of top clubs such as Fenerbahce.

The Turkish club are said to have made a significant investment in the transfer and are hoping that it pays off, with Faustina being crucial for them as they aim to win their championship and make an impression in Europe.