Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa joins Mexico's FC Juárez Femenil

Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa has completed a transfer to Mexico Women's Premier League club FC Juárez Femenil.

Asantewaa has moved to Mexico after a successful two-year stint with Spanish side Real Betis Women, where she showcased her skills in nearly 50 appearances.

"FC Juárez announces that player Grace Asantewaa will be part of the women's first team as reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 Tournament," the club announced on Wednesday.

"The midfielder, of Ghanaian nationality, is 22 years old and has played for her country's national team. Additionally, she was part of Real Betis in the Spanish first division.

"Welcome, Grace! We trust that with your experience and our determination, we will continue making history."

In recent international action, Asantewaa played a pivotal role in helping Ghana secure an impressive 7-0 aggregate victory against Guinea during the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Her noteworthy performances in both legs of the qualifier, where Ghana triumphed with a 3-0 win in Guinea and a convincing 4-0 victory in Accra, showcased her abilities as a crucial asset to any team.