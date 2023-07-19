GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa joins Mexico's FC Juárez Femenil

Published on: 19 July 2023
Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa joins Mexico's FC Juárez Femenil

Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa has completed a transfer to Mexico Women's Premier League club FC Juárez Femenil. 

Asantewaa has moved to Mexico after a successful two-year stint with Spanish side Real Betis Women, where she showcased her skills in nearly 50 appearances.

"FC Juárez announces that player Grace Asantewaa will be part of the women's first team as reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 Tournament," the club announced on Wednesday.

"The midfielder, of Ghanaian nationality, is 22 years old and has played for her country's national team. Additionally, she was part of Real Betis in the Spanish first division.

"Welcome, Grace! We trust that with your experience and our determination, we will continue making history."

In recent international action, Asantewaa played a pivotal role in helping Ghana secure an impressive 7-0 aggregate victory against Guinea during the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Her noteworthy performances in both legs of the qualifier, where Ghana triumphed with a 3-0 win in Guinea and a convincing 4-0 victory in Accra, showcased her abilities as a crucial asset to any team.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more