Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe calls for support ahead of 'massive' clash against Zambia

Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe is rallying Ghanaians for unwavering support as the team gears up for a pivotal clash against Zambia in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, terming the upcoming match as "massive."

Scheduled for Friday, February 23, 2024, with the second leg to follow in Zambia the following week, Cudjoe emphasised the significance of the tie and the crucial role fans can play in boosting the team's morale.

In a statement quoted on the Ghana Football Association's website, Cudjoe expressed gratitude for the support received during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualification, citing it as a massive help to the team. She further urged fans to turn out in large numbers and rally behind the Black Queens as they aim for victory against Zambia.

Cudjoe highlighted the importance of the match, stating, "This is going to be a massive game, and we hope that all our fans show up in their numbers to support us to win. We're coming home soon, and I hope to see you."

With the anticipation building for the crucial qualifier, head coach Nora Hauptle is expected to announce the squad for the Zambia tie in the coming days.

Players will then report to camp to commence preparations for the two legs, aiming to secure a spot in the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games.