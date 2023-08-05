Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe makes Nordsjaelland debut in 10-goal thriller against HB Koge

Black Queen midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe made her first appearance for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland Women in their pre-season friendly against HB Koge.

The former Hasaacas Ladies star started for Nordsjaelland as they secured a 6-4 victory at the Capelli Stadion on Saturday morning.

Cudjoe was replaced in the second half with Nordsjaelland leading their host 3-0.

Compatriot and youngster Princess Marfo netted a brace with goals from Karen Linnebjerg, Winonah Heatley, Clara La Cour and Alma Aagaard ensuring the Wild Tigers were victors.

" There were plenty of challenges, because we met a very strong Køge team, and during the match we could actually see that the players learned from the different situations - and found solutions. It is important to us. That they learn to find solutions when it all rolls and develops, and we have worked on that." said assistant coach Amy Harisson after the game.

Cudjoe and her teammates will travel to Germany to continue preparation ahead of the start of the season in a fortnight time.

"It feels fantastic to have signed with FC Nordsjælland. I always had a desire to play in Europe and when this opportunity presented itself I had no doubt that it was the right thing for me," said the experienced Ghanaian.

"FC Nordsjælland is something completely different from what I am used to, both in terms of playing style, but also in relation to how you act on and off the pitch. It is fantastic to see how the club cares for the young players and helps develop them as players and people. It is something that I myself have always cared about, which is why the club's work in developing the young people to be the best version of themselves appeals to me."