Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe set to Join A&M College Athletics Hall of Fame

Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe is on the cusp of an induction into the prestigious A&M College Athletics Hall of Fame.

Cudjoe who recently joined Denmark's top-tier club FC Nordsjaelland, achieved remarkable success during her time at the university, leaving an indelible mark on the world of sports.

Cudjoe's legacy extends back to her collegiate days. She earned acclaim by being selected to the NJCAA All-Region team in consecutive years, 2013 and 2014.

The pinnacle of her accolades arrived when she clinched the prestigious 2014 National Junior College Athletic Association Region II Soccer Player of the Year award.

A noteworthy induction ceremony awaits Cudjoe, scheduled for September 22-23, 2023, at the esteemed Red Robertson Field in the United States. A statement from the college lauded her achievements:

"Meet class of 2023 NEO Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Jennifer Cudjoe. She attended NEO from 2013-2015. At NEO, she won the 2014 National Junior College Athletic Association Region ll Soccer Player of the Year and was named to the NJCAA All-Region team in 2013 and 2014."

The event, slated for September 23, 2023, at 11 am in the Calcagno Family Ballroom, is a poignant celebration of Cudjoe's exceptional contributions to the world of sports. Adults can attend the ceremony for $25, while children aged 12 and under can join for $15. RSVP details are available by contacting Eric Iverson at [email protected].