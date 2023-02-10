Black Queens midfielder Priscilla Okyere wants to return to Ghana after Turkey Earthquake 

Priscilla Okyere, one of the survivors of the Turkey earthquake on Monday is hoping to come back home to Ghana to spend some time with his family.

The Black Queens player experienced one of the worst disaster in her life after witnessing the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Okyere narrowly escaped from the disaster which has claimed over 2,000 lives in Turkey and Syria with numbers rising every day.

The midfielder is safe and has moved to the city of Ankara, insists her season is over and wants to go back to Ghana.

“For Hatayspor our season is over because the city is destroyed," she told the BBC.

"For management, we don't know anything about their whereabouts. So for us we know that for the men and the women the season is over,.

“We will try to look for another club because I think that most clubs are also interested in some players from Hatayspor. I think hopefully maybe we will get something.

“For me, only thing that is in my mind right now is I just want to go back to Ghana. At least have one week or two weeks rest with the family.”

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Hatay, claiming several lives with many missing including Ghana winger Christian Atsu.

Okyere plays for Hatayspor

Okyere said she is trying to remain positive in the face of all the devastation, and her biggest wish right now is to go home to Ghana to spend some time with her family.

