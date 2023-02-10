Black Queens midfielder Priscilla Okyere wants to take a break after Turkey earthquake

Hatayspor midfielder Priscilla Okyere wants to return home and take some rest after a terrible week in Turkey.

The Black Queens player experienced one of the worst disaster in her life after witnessing the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Okyere, who is safe and has move to the city of Ankara, insists her season is over and wants to go back to Ghana.

“For Hatayspor our season is over because the city is destroyed," she told the BBC.

"For management, we don't know anything about their whereabouts. So for us we know that for the men and the women the season is over,.

“We will try to look for another club because I think that most clubs are also interested in some players from Hatayspor. I think hopefully maybe we will get something.

“For me, only thing that is in my mind right now is I just want to go back to Ghana. At least have one week or two weeks rest with the family.”

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Hatay, claiming several lives with many missing including Ghana winger Christian Atsu.