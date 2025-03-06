Black Queens move up in latest FIFA ranking, sits fifth in Africa

Ghana's Black Queens moved up by a place in the latest FIFA ranking following their international friendly with Morocco.

The West Africans moved to the 65th position globally despite the friendly defeat to the Atlas Lionesses.

On the continent, the Black Queens moved to fifth place from sixth position, indicating a steady climb following an impressive run since 2023.

The United States have maintained their place at the top of the ranking, followed by world champions Spain, Germany, England and Japan in second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Meanwhile, in Africa, Nigeria sits top with South Africa, Morocco, Zambia and Ghana, occupying the first five places.

The Ghana women's national team are making a return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2018. The three-time finalist have been drawn in Group C of the competition, where they face champions South Africa, Tanzania and Mali.

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed a nine-day training camp in Senegal for the Black Queens in April as part of preparations for the tournament in Morocco this year.