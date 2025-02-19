Black Queens newbie Josephine Bonsu confident ahead of Morocco friendly

German-born Ghanaian winger Josephine Kyerewaa Bonsu has shared her delight after finally joining the Black Queens team for preparations ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year.

The Carl Zeiss Jena winger will be making her debut for the Black Queens in a friendly against Morocco on Thursday.

"It's feels great. First, I have I have to say, I am beyond grateful for being selected to be part of the squad for this camp. The ladies, the Queens made it easy for me, took me like a family even though I came straight from Germany," she said.

"I think the training sessions, we needed some minutes, like also with the pitch and everything, it went very well. Everybody brings in different qualities and I am really looking forward to the match against Morocco on Thursday because I think we can really do a lot," she added.

The Black Queens are making a return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after missing the last two editions.

Ghana has been drawn in Group C alongside champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.