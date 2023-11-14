2023 CAF Awards: Black Queens nominated for Team of the Year award

The Black Queens of Ghana have been nominated for the Team of the Year ahead of the 2023 CAF Awards in Morocco next month.

The women's national team have enjoyed an outstanding year under coach Nora Hauptle and are yet to taste defeat since she took over.

The Black Queens will face competition from Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa and Morocco, who were at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The other teams also in contention for the award are Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi and Senegal.

The Black Queens are through to the third round of the Olympic Games qualifiers and are still in contention to qualify for next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The team missed the 2022 WAFCON and the FIFA Women's World Cup.