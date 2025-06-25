Black Queens not among WAFCON favourites, but we can surprise – Coach Kim Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has admitted Ghana are not among the favourites for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) but believes the team has what it takes to cause an upset in Morocco.

Ghana will compete in Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania. The team has already arrived in Morocco ahead of the tournament's start on July 5, 2025, following a delay.

Although the Black Queens have made 12 previous appearances, they are yet to win the title, having finished as runners-up in 1998, 2002, and 2006.

“Ghana hasn’t won the title, and the last final was in 2006. So we’re not among the favourites,” Bjorkegren told CAFOnline.com. “But I believe we can be a strong underdog. If we stick to the game plan and have a good day, we can beat any team.”

Bjorkegren, who took over earlier this year following Nora Hauptle’s departure, acknowledged that the team is still in development.

“We still have work to do, both on and off the pitch. Tactically, we need to be more organised, and fitness levels must improve,” he noted. “One of our long-term goals is to get our top players competing in stronger leagues. We’ve had very limited training sessions so far, but with every camp, we grow stronger.”

The Swedish coach will now lead the charge as Ghana seeks to end its long wait for a first continental title.