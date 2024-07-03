Black Queens players arrive in style ahead of Japan friendly

Players of the senior women's national team, the Black Queens, have started arriving ahead of next week's international friendly against Japan.

Head coach Nora Hauptle invited 33 players for the game in Tokyo on July 13, at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry stadium.

The majority of the players including England-based Freda Ayisi, Princella Adubea, and Bridget Adu have touched down for camping.

The team will spend a few days in Ghana training before leaving for Japan for the friendly.

The Black Queens will use the game as preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.

Meanwhile, their opponents Japan are preparing for the Olympic Games, which Ghana narrowly missed after losing to Zambia in the qualifiers.

Ghana is making a return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in six years.