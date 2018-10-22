GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Queens ready for group opponents at AWCON 2018- Bashiru Hayford

Published on: 22 October 2018
Head coach of the Black Queens, Bashiru Hayford says the team is ready for their group opponents at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations next month. 

Ghana were drawn in group A with Cameroon, Algeria and Mali.

The Black Queens will open the tournament against North African side Algeria and coach Bashiru Hayford says his side are unfazed by the threat posed by his opponents.

“If you’ve not visited someone’s farm, you’d think your crops are the best,” he said after the draw.

“Let the time come and we will face them squarely. I am not bothered at all,” he added.

Ghana are poised to win the competition for the first time and on home soil.

The final three side will qualify for next year's World Cup in France.

Meanwhile, group B has defending Champions Nigeria, Zambia and Kenya.

The games in the AWCON will be played in Accra and Cape Coast.

