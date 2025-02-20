Black Queens ready for Morocco test ahead of AWCON

Black Queens are gearing up for a crucial friendly against Morocco on Friday, February 21, 2025, as part of their preparations for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Ghana have been drawn in a challenging group alongside South Africa, Tanzania, and Mali, making the upcoming game a key test for the team.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness for the encounter.

“We're confident in our abilities and believe we have an advantage over Morocco. They might be relying on outdated information about our playing style, which could work in our favour. We're ready to take them by surprise and make the most of this opportunity,” Konlan stated.

Black Queens have been undergoing intensive training under their new technical team, led by head coach Lars Bjorkegren refining their tactics and approach.

The game against Morocco will provide insight into the team's progress ahead of the continental tournament.